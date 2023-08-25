The Stunning Transformation Of Christy Turlington

Christy Turlington didn't grow up wanting to be fashion royalty. Her interests lay in something supposedly contrarian to the universe of ramp-walking: books. "I was a voracious reader, and when I traveled, I would take a stack of books in my bag and just read," she told Glamour, impressing upon her girlhood dreams of becoming a writer. (Life would eventually come full circle for Turlington, who went on to author two books on yoga.) There was also some talk of becoming an architect or a pilot (like her father).

For the California native, poring over school textbooks inside classrooms didn't hold great appeal; she much rather preferred spending her time outdoors, indulging in all kinds of sports — from soccer to horse-riding. The latter, as has now become fashion legend, was a catalyst in Turlington being discovered as a model.

She was 14 and riding a horse in Florida when she was famously scouted by photographer Dennie Cody. The gilded gates of the modeling world thus opened up for Turlington, who was anything but keen to walk through them. "I didn't really want to do it — I didn't even really know what it was all about," she told The Gentlewoman about her initial endeavors before the camera. Of course, one could say there's no one today who knows the game better than her!