Why Was The Original Extreme Makeover: Home Edition Canceled By ABC?

Whether or not the network's poor scheduling skills or competing shows directly caused "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition's" cancellation, the show also received controversy surrounding previous contestants and their negative home experiences post-filming. On camera, viewers watched the "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" design team build and renovate homes for individuals with a selfless, charitable mindset. However, over time, contestants came forward with news that their dream homes had come at a price, with many facing detrimental living expenditures like increased taxes, utility bills, and home upkeep.

In addition to financial hardships, some families even had to foreclose their homes, which they claimed was at fault of the show, because they received no financial aid or relief. The Harveys are just one example of "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" stories ending in tragedy. The family received no financial help from ABC after acquiring a 4,289-square-foot residence in 2005, and could not maintain their home's $110,000 mortgage. The house eventually went into foreclosure in 2011.

Following the news of homes of other "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" families going into foreclosure, HGTV's production and development vice president Loren Ruch acknowledged the less than noble exploits of the original series. He even told USA Today that the 2020 reboot won't follow the same formula. Instead, he claimed that the new show will be "celebrating families rather than exploiting situations, and we want to make sure we help their lives long after 'Extreme Makeover.'"