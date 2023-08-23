How Rob Kardashian's Relationship With Blac Chyna Reportedly Affected His Health

Being in a mutually loving and supportive relationship is a source of tremendous joy, but sadly the opposite is equally true for toxic and unstable relationships. Dealing with an unhealthy relationship can be a massive mental drain that can heighten anxiety and depression, isolate you from loved ones, and even affect your eating habits. And while this is an extremely tough situation for anybody to navigate, celebrities have the added pressure of the world's eyes on them as they figure their way out of the relationship.

Rob Kardashian is an apt example of how a deteriorating relationship can exacerbate underlying health issues. Although his relationship with Blac Chyna only lasted about a year, it was full of ups and down. Amidst a 2022 legal battle, Kardashian recalled how Chyna assaulted him when she was under the influence of drugs and alcohol. He alleged they were having a normal night, messing around and posting on social media, when suddenly Chyna pointed a gun at him.

He detailed how she proceeded to hit him with a rod, which made contact with his face and back (per Page Six). Even though they were engaged and share a child, both have blocked each other on Instagram at various points. In fact, Chyna believed Kardashian was behind an Instagram hack where the hacker threatened to release messages allegedly showing her infidelity toward him. Given all this, it's unsurprising that he had to be hospitalized because of the mental toll of their explosive relationship.