How Ryan Reynolds Turned Wife Blake Lively's Wedding Dress Disaster Into A Sweet Memory
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are one of those picture-perfect Hollywood couples that we can't get enough of. They met in 2010 on the set of "Green Lantern," but they were both with other people at the time, so nothing more than friendship ensued for the next year. Their first date wasn't as romantic as one may think, as it was actually a double date they both attended with different parties. However, their spark was undeniable, and they ultimately married in 2012.
The wedding ceremony was kept under wraps at the time, but Lively and Reynolds did share a few photos with Martha Stewart. What isn't pictured, however, is the wedding dress disaster that occurred on the very night of their nuptials. During a scheduled performance, a sparkler burned through the front of Lively's wedding gown. While the incident almost ruined the evening for the famous bride, her then-new husband came to the rescue and turned the scene into a sweet memory.
Ryan Reynolds made his wife appreciate the moment
Not only did Ryan Reynolds turn a bad moment into a sweet memory for his wife, Blake Lively, but he may have salvaged the memory of their wedding day for her. In a conversation with Vogue, the "Gossip Girl" star revealed that she inadvertently destroyed her wedding dress during the 2012 ceremony, which was devastating for her at the time (via Hello!). Lively explained that sparklers were brought out as a part of Florence Welch's performance, and she didn't notice one of them burning through the front of her wedding gown. "It was just so heartbreaking to me," said the actor.
But Reynolds saved the day without even trying. "Isn't that beautiful?" he asked Lively about the burn mark on the dress. "You'll always remember that moment with Florence singing and the sparklers. You have that forever, right there, preserved," he added, leaving his wife speechless and changing her viewpoint on the incident. "Now that's my favorite part of the dress," Lively stated.
The location of the couple's wedding sparked controversy
Blake Lively has a touching relationship with Martha Stewart, so it's no surprise the "A Simple Favor" actor decided to share the details of her and Ryan Reynolds' wedding on Stewart's website. Lively's couture wedding dress was designed by the American brand Marchesa, and it showcased rose-gold embroidery and illusion crystal beading. While there's no picture of the entire ensemble, the site states that it was a silk tulle ballgown with a fitted bodice. As there's no mention of another dress being used by Lively on her wedding day, we can assume that was the one to suffer the notorious burn mark on the big night.
The bride's bouquet featured four different types of flowers, some of which were dipped in rose-gold glitter to complement her dress. The dessert table was the centerpiece of the reception, boasting at least six elaborate desserts and a glorious four-tier wedding cake.
It was a beautiful night, but the couple's choice of location soured the memory of the event years later as it was bashed by the public, prompting the couple to apologize for their wedding venue. The ceremony was held at the Boone Hall Plantation in South Carolina where hundreds of people were once enslaved. The famous duo was called out for glamorizing plantations, which are often seen as a symbol of systemic racism due to their history. "It's something we'll always be deeply and unreservedly sorry for. ... What we saw at the time was a wedding venue on Pinterest. What we saw after was a place built upon devastating tragedy," Reynolds told Fast Company.