How Ryan Reynolds Turned Wife Blake Lively's Wedding Dress Disaster Into A Sweet Memory

Blake Lively has a touching relationship with Martha Stewart, so it's no surprise the "A Simple Favor" actor decided to share the details of her and Ryan Reynolds' wedding on Stewart's website. Lively's couture wedding dress was designed by the American brand Marchesa, and it showcased rose-gold embroidery and illusion crystal beading. While there's no picture of the entire ensemble, the site states that it was a silk tulle ballgown with a fitted bodice. As there's no mention of another dress being used by Lively on her wedding day, we can assume that was the one to suffer the notorious burn mark on the big night.

The bride's bouquet featured four different types of flowers, some of which were dipped in rose-gold glitter to complement her dress. The dessert table was the centerpiece of the reception, boasting at least six elaborate desserts and a glorious four-tier wedding cake.

It was a beautiful night, but the couple's choice of location soured the memory of the event years later as it was bashed by the public, prompting the couple to apologize for their wedding venue. The ceremony was held at the Boone Hall Plantation in South Carolina where hundreds of people were once enslaved. The famous duo was called out for glamorizing plantations, which are often seen as a symbol of systemic racism due to their history. "It's something we'll always be deeply and unreservedly sorry for. ... What we saw at the time was a wedding venue on Pinterest. What we saw after was a place built upon devastating tragedy," Reynolds told Fast Company.