B&B's Sean Kanan Credits His Sobriety For Successful Deacon Comeback

"The Bold and the Beautiful" star Sean Kanan (Deacon Sharpe) appeared on the August 20 installment of the YouTube series "State of Mind," and he had a truly riveting conversation with his former "General Hospital" co-star, and the show's host, Maurice Benard (Sonny Corinthos). They recorded it in June, which was fortuitous, because not only is Benard's show about mental health awareness, but it was also Men's Mental Health Awareness Month. The fact that Kanan is nearly two years sober came up, and Benard complimented him by saying that sobriety made him look like legendary actor Rock Hudson.

Benard stated the reason Kanan looked so healthy wasn't simply because he'd stopped drinking alcohol, but also because avoiding alcohol had a positive effect on him mentally. Kanan agreed, responding, "I don't know, somewhere along the line I made some peace with things." He cited a quote that someone once said to him which was, "Would you give up one thing, to have everything?" Kanan said for him the "one thing" was drinking, adding that he now has everything. He expounded on the thought, explaining that simple things aren't always easy, and he described that as he got into his 50s, "I was getting older and I felt myself slipping into a place of mediocrity, and I knew what I was capable of. I knew that I had so much to show the world." He also remarked that drinking alcohol "Was absolutely standing in my way of doing any of that."