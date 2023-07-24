General Hospital's Maurice Benard Opens Up About Serious Mental Health Struggles During Pandemic

Maurice Benard continued his walk, explaining he walked every day during the pandemic, crying while doing so. He said that distractions, such as sitting outside and observing nature, as well as meditation, yoga, and exercise, helped him not dwell on his mental state. As he was overcome by his thoughts during that time, he told his son he didn't think he would make it, to which Joshua replied, "Yes you are, dad, because I'm gonna help you through it." He further told viewers that he was relaying his experience because "I want you to know that you can get through it."

He pointed out a tree with a chain hanging from it and emotionally stated, "My thoughts were 'Do I have the guts, or whatever it is, to do it? To end my life?'" He prayed for God to help him, adding, "Obviously it didn't happen, because we have more strength than we know. In that state of mind, nobody is more fragile than I am. And I'm still standing, and I got through it." He cited his success with Emmy awards and his bestselling book that happened after the pandemic, remarking that one gets rewarded after making it through the suffering.

Benard ended the video by saying, "No matter how difficult your life is right now, no matter what you're going through, please, please know that it will pass. You will get through it, and you will be rewarded."

If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.