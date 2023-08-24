The Real Meaning Behind Taylor Swift's Style

Since her debut album released in 2006, Taylor Swift has used her deeply meaningful songs to give fans glimpses into her personal life. From coded hints in CD booklets to easter eggs in music videos, Swifties are known for deciphering T-Swift's cryptic clues to find the real meaning and personal messaging behind each of her tracks.

While the stunning millionaire musician has been pretty open about the individuals and relationships that have inspired certain songs, even featuring names in tracks like "Dear John" and "Hey Stephen," she has been more reticent when it comes to others. For example, she's never publicly stated which of her ex-beaus inspired the song "Style," the third track on her 2014 album "1989." The upbeat song served as one of Swift's definitive entries into pop music, with the songwriting star having toed the line between country and pop in previous albums.

The tune is also one of her most popular and is one of her most-streamed songs on Spotify, so you know that die-hard Swift fans have meticulously examined the song. So, what does Swift's "Style" really mean?