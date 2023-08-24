The Real Meaning Behind Thinkin' Bout Me By Morgan Wallen

Award-winning musician Morgan Wallen's hit song "Thinkin' Bout Me" is one of 36 tracks on his album, "One Thing at a Time," which was released back in March. The country music star's third studio album features about three times as many tracks as the average record, and more than half of them simultaneously appeared on the Billboard Hot 100 — including "Thinkin' Bout Me," which has also been certified Platinum, according to Holler Country. The song has proven to be very popular thanks to its catchy tune and its relatable lyrics.

Wallen begins the song by setting a scene, telling us straight away that the woman he used to be with is dating someone new. However, he also reveals that the woman still has feelings for him — and he's well aware of it.

"Don't know where you at, don't know where you've been. Don't know nothin' 'bout that boy you're into. Don't feel bad for you, but I feel bad for him. And all the hell you gonna be puttin' him through," Wallen sings. He goes on to assume that the woman has reassured this new guy that she's totally over her ex, but her ex knows that's not the case. "Probably tell him we're a burnt-out flame. Probably tell him that I ain't been on your mind. How I ain't nothin' but a long gone thing. You can cuss my name, but baby, don't you lie," the lyrics read, bringing us to the chorus.