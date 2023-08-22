Y&R Star Eileen Davidson's Drug Awareness Message Gets Props From Fellow Bravo Alum

Eileen Davidson's character Ashley Abbott is currently embroiled in drama with Tucker McCall (Trevor St. John) on "The Young and the Restless" and fans wonder if she'll ever return to "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." In her busy schedule, the busy actor still takes time to address real-world issues. She's supported the charitiy Habitat for Humanity among many others. In April, she spread the word on Instagram about a GoFundMe campaign to help actress Valerie Perrine, who famously co-starred in the 1978 classic "Superman" and has been diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease. She was honored at the RIDE Foundation's third annual "Dance to End Hunger" benefit on June 18 and was awarded the Artistic Integrity Award for utilizing her public platform to help communities in a positive way.

Now, Davidson is spreading the word about communicating with loved ones about drug abuse. "The Greatest Gift is a Conversation" is the mantra for her August 21 Instagram post, which she captioned, "In honor of National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day, I encourage everyone to have a conversation with their loved ones. I'm proud to support Mothers Against Prescription Drug Abuse. Take the Pledge to help save lives at mapda.net/take-the-pledge or visit my #linkinbio."

Along with the post, the Bravo alum took the time to make a video on the topic, addressing all of her followers directly. Lauri Peterson, a fellow Bravo star who was an original cast member from "The Real Housewives of Orange County," whose own son struggled with drug addiction in 2022, responded, "Thanks for this @eileendavidsonofficial!"