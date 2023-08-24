Real-Life Scandals That Have Rocked The Soap Opera World

Soap operas, love 'em or hate 'em, are firmly ingrained within the pop-culture zeitgeist, and have been for decades. From the soap's origins in 1930s radio (the term, in fact, comes from these ongoing dramatic stories' sponsorship from laundry detergent companies, targeting homemakers) to the present, the genre has weathered massive societal shifts by continually adapting to new generations.

While it's true that the genre as a whole has declined significantly since its heyday, arguably peaking during the 1980s, hardcore soap fans continue to tune in day after day to follow the latest exploits of their favorite characters — and, of course, the beloved actors who play them. And while the soaps themselves have come to be characterized by scandalous, over-the-top storylines, sometimes the behind-the-scenes behavior of those involved in daytime dramas can be every bit as outrageous as what viewers have come to expect onscreen.

From reports of on-set fistfights, to shocking allegations made in lawsuits, to arrests, to firings accompanying to a variety of jaw-dropping claims, read on for a look at some real-life scandals that have rocked the soap opera world.