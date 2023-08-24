What To Know About Fox News Couple Peter Doocy And Hillary Vaughn

There's no denying that Peter Doocy and Hillary Vaughn seem destined for one another. With similar interests, similar reporting jobs within the same news corporation, and even similar looks, the Fox News employees make a great match. Doocy got his start with the network in 2009 as a general assignment reporter before eventually becoming their White House correspondent.

The outspoken journalist is probably most well-recognized for Doocy's combative relationship with former White House press secretary Jen Psaki. His intense questioning has led to some particularly viral instances, such as that one heated moment between Doocy and President Joe Biden that ended in the president calling Doocy a few choice words while not realizing his mic was still on.

Hillary Vaughn, on the other hand, began working with Fox Business Network as a D.C. correspondent in 2016. Like Doocy, she is a recognized face in political reporting. Here's everything we know about the relationship between the controversial correspondent and Fox Business' golden girl.