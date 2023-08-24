Nicole Kidman Can't Believe She Married Tom Cruise So Young

When we're in our 20s, most of us don't subscribe to the notion that we don't know much about the world. Even though it's typically when we step out into the world and start exploring it for ourselves, we tend to believe that we already know everything. But as we grow older, we realize there's so much we didn't know then, and we embrace the beauty of being clueless. Nicole Kidman came to this realization chiefly because of her marriage to Tom Cruise.

The celebrity couple's paths first crossed when Kidman auditioned for "Days of Thunder," when she was around 22 and he was 28. The A-listers ultimately starred in three films together. Evidently, they felt instantly and intensely drawn to each other. So, it's unsurprising that they tied the knot in a private ceremony a year after they met. Even though that's incredibly fast, they managed to stay together for 11 years before calling it quits in 2001.

In a 2016 Red magazine interview, Kidman shared her feelings about marriage as an older adult, acknowledging, "I was so young when I got married. I look back now and I'm like, 'What?' You look at Taylor Swift, I mean how old is she? She's 26. I had two kids by the time I was 27 and I'd been married for four years. But that's what I wanted." Although getting into a lifetime commitment at that age seems like a bad idea, Kidman had a valid explanation for it.