Whatever Happened To The Cast Of Passions?

Making its debut in the summer of 1999, NBC's "Passions" was a soap unlike no other. Hearkening back to 1960s daytime hit "Dark Shadows," "Passions" followed the exploits of the citizens of Harmony, a not-even-close-to-typical New England seaside town populated by witches and warlocks, where all manner of supernatural shenanigans played out, while citizens occasionally stumbled upon the occasional doorway leading to the bowels of hell. At the top of the show's nuttiness scale were Tabitha (Juliet Mills) and Timmy (Josh Ryan Evans), a centuries-old sorceress and the Pinocchio-like doll that she brought to life. So popular were the characters, in fact, that Entertainment Weekly named the unlikely duo one of the magazine's "17 Great Soap Supercouples" of all time.

Sure, the show also served up its fair share of stereotypical soapy storylines, yet there were plenty of plots that could generously be described as bonkers: hot-tubbing zombies, a cameo from Adolf Hitler (in hell, naturally), and the recurring character Nurse Precious, a caregiver played by an orangutan named Bam Bam, whose presence on the show became so controversial that famed primate expert Dr. Jane Goodall herself sent NBC a letter urging the show to stop using the animal in the show.

Since the series' cancellation in 2007, many of its stars have gone on to other successful projects — albeit arguably nothing nearly as wacky. For a look at where these various actors wound up, here we discover whatever happened to the cast of "Passions."