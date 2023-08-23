If Trump Violates The Conditions Of His Bond, Here's What Could Happen
Donald Trump is currently facing 13 charges in the state of Georgia including criminal conspiracy, filing false documents, and criminal solicitation (via FOX Atlanta). The charges assert that the former president intentionally interfered with the democratic process by trying to change the results of the 2020 election.
On Thursday, August 24, Trump is expected to turn himself in to the authorities in Fulton County, Georgia, at which time he will be released from custody on a $200,000 bond (per NBC News). As is always the case when a person is released on bond, there are conditions that Trump will need to abide by in order to remain out of custody on bond. In this case, Trump has been ordered by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee to "make no direct or indirect threat of any nature" against anyone involved in the case, including any co-defendants, witnesses, or the community as a whole.
The judge stated that actions that might be considered threatening include "but are not limited to posts on social media or reposts of posts made by another individual on social media." Considering Trump's history of unabashedly calling out organizations, institutions, and individuals he feels have done him wrong via his social media posts, this condition is drawing the most attention from those following the case. If Trump were to break this or any condition of his bail, what would happen to him?
The possible ramifications of violating bond
In the event that Judge McAfee finds that Trump has violated the conditions of his bond, it does not necessarily mean that his bond will be revoked or that Trump will go to prison. In fact, the ramifications would be up to McAfee and could vary from giving Trump a stern warning about future violations, fining him, or adding new, more restrictive conditions to his bond (via NBC News).
Speaking to NBC News, state Rep. Tanya Miller, who was formerly a prosecutor in the Fulton County District Attorney's Office, said, "The court's power to ensure that its order is enforced will really depend on the manner in which the accused person has violated that order."
Miller feels that it is unlikely the state would choose to do something as drastic as revoking bond and holding Trump in custody unless the conditions have very clearly been broken. As she explained, "I would think that if it's a close call, the state may decide to not be so heavy-handed, just to keep their case clean and moving forward." However, jail would not be off the table if Trump did something serious. Miller added, "But if there is a clear violation on all fours, for example[,] someone has some audiotape of one of the defendants actively engaging in threats or actively trying to influence a witness, then I think the state has an obligation to ensure the integrity of the case and the integrity of the trial."