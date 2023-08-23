If Trump Violates The Conditions Of His Bond, Here's What Could Happen

Donald Trump is currently facing 13 charges in the state of Georgia including criminal conspiracy, filing false documents, and criminal solicitation (via FOX Atlanta). The charges assert that the former president intentionally interfered with the democratic process by trying to change the results of the 2020 election.

On Thursday, August 24, Trump is expected to turn himself in to the authorities in Fulton County, Georgia, at which time he will be released from custody on a $200,000 bond (per NBC News). As is always the case when a person is released on bond, there are conditions that Trump will need to abide by in order to remain out of custody on bond. In this case, Trump has been ordered by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee to "make no direct or indirect threat of any nature" against anyone involved in the case, including any co-defendants, witnesses, or the community as a whole.

The judge stated that actions that might be considered threatening include "but are not limited to posts on social media or reposts of posts made by another individual on social media." Considering Trump's history of unabashedly calling out organizations, institutions, and individuals he feels have done him wrong via his social media posts, this condition is drawing the most attention from those following the case. If Trump were to break this or any condition of his bail, what would happen to him?