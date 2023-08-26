Hallmark Star Maggie Lawson Starred Alongside Justin Timberlake In One Of His First Roles

Long before Maggie Lawson hit the Hallmark sphere — and most likely around the time NSYNC member Justin Timberlake almost appeared on "Friends" — Lawson and Timberlake co-starred in a movie together. The Disney film was titled "Model Behavior" and premiered as part of the anthology programming "The Wonderful World of Disney." The film is based on a book by Michael Levin titled "Janine and Alex, Alex and Janine," and the story is a retelling of Mark Twain's "The Prince and the Pauper."

In 2000's "Model Behavior," Lawson portrays both normal-girl Alex and teen supermodel Janine. The girls are inexplicably identical and use this to their advantage to step into each others' shoes and lives. This was Timberlake's first movie role, and he plays Jason, the fake boyfriend of Janine and real love interest of Alex after the switch — but he's none the wiser and thinks she is Janine.

While speaking with TV Line about the movie, Lawson said, "That was my first lead role and I played two characters, so it was super challenging but one of my most favorite experiences." She also described how much fun she and Timberlake had, adding, "I think I was his first on screen kiss."