Suri Cruise Steps Out In T-Shirt That May Hint Hollywood Is In Her Future

Now, as far as we know, Suri Cruise hasn't recorded any albums, nor has she shown an interest in recording songs of her own, but it's obvious that she's a music fan. When she was younger, she took some ballet classes and even learned to play the guitar, according to SheKnows. The outlet also reported that Suri is a fan of Broadway and that she's seen a number of musicals over the years.

Suri will be heading off to college in no time where she is reportedly hoping to study fashion, per the Daily Mail. "Suri is applying to schools all over the place. [Katie Holmes] really does want her to stay in New York so they can be close to each other," a source told the outlet in March 2023. With both of her parents working in the entertainment industry, it will definitely be interesting to see what Suri ends up studying in college and what she ends up doing for work as she becomes an adult. Back as far as we can remember, Suri has made headlines for what she's wearing. While many of those outfits may have been picked out by her mom when she was younger, her style as she's gotten older has also been praised.

In 2016, for example, Vogue published an article about Suri titled, "Suri Cruise Could Teach Us All a Lesson in Airport Style." Based on the photo of her in August 2023, it appears that still holds true.