Suri Cruise Steps Out In T-Shirt That May Hint Hollywood Is In Her Future
Suri Cruise was spotted grabbing an Uber in New York and her T-shirt caught our eye. The teen was dressed casually in a cropped tee with a sweatshirt tied around her waist and a pair of gray sweatpants as she put a pink suitcase in the trunk of the awaiting vehicle. The daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise didn't appear too concerned with the nearby paparazzi who snapped pictures of her as she hitched a ride, perhaps to the airport. Going makeup-free and wearing her hair half up and half down, Cruise's shirt was from Electric Lady Studios, a recording studio located in Greenwich Village, not too far from where Suri lives with her mom. Dozens of big names have recorded at the studio, including Frank Ocean, Adele, Taylor Swift, and Lorde.
Electric Lady Studios is full of music history: the location was initially a nightclub that was purchased and converted into a studio in the late '60s by none other than Jimi Hendrix. With the help of his manager, Hendrix was able to transform the spot and usher in some of the biggest bands in the industry, like The Rolling Stones. The shirt that Suri was wearing is still available for purchase on the studio's official website. It's a full-size tee that will run you about $45. To get Suri's style, you'll have to take some scissors to it. Without reading too far into things, we do think that Suri's clear appreciation for music could mean that she's leaning toward a career in the industry.
Suri Cruise is super into fashion
Now, as far as we know, Suri Cruise hasn't recorded any albums, nor has she shown an interest in recording songs of her own, but it's obvious that she's a music fan. When she was younger, she took some ballet classes and even learned to play the guitar, according to SheKnows. The outlet also reported that Suri is a fan of Broadway and that she's seen a number of musicals over the years.
Suri will be heading off to college in no time where she is reportedly hoping to study fashion, per the Daily Mail. "Suri is applying to schools all over the place. [Katie Holmes] really does want her to stay in New York so they can be close to each other," a source told the outlet in March 2023. With both of her parents working in the entertainment industry, it will definitely be interesting to see what Suri ends up studying in college and what she ends up doing for work as she becomes an adult. Back as far as we can remember, Suri has made headlines for what she's wearing. While many of those outfits may have been picked out by her mom when she was younger, her style as she's gotten older has also been praised.
In 2016, for example, Vogue published an article about Suri titled, "Suri Cruise Could Teach Us All a Lesson in Airport Style." Based on the photo of her in August 2023, it appears that still holds true.