What Interior Designers Really Think Of HGTV Renovations

HGTV was among the top ten most-watched television networks in 2022. Series like "Rock the Block" and "Home Town" are some of the most popular HGTV shows, with both programs focusing on renovating homes and designing stylish, practical living spaces. It's easy to see why these shows are so popular: Each offers a wealth of design inspiration, not to mention an inside look at what it takes to renovate a space.

While it's undeniable that people love HGTV, it's questionable whether the channel has a positive influence on viewers. Recent research indicates that home improvement media may be causing individuals to view their homes with a "market-reflected gaze," meaning they feel pressure to make their homes as palatable (read: neutral and inoffensive) as possible. "They're seeing everything that's wrong with their home and imagining when people come into their home [that] they're also criticizing and scrutinizing and judging their home," Amanda Grant, assistant professor of markets, innovation, and design at Bucknell University, told The Washington Post. "It really makes people feel quite uneasy about the decisions that they make in their home, and so they're always kind of fearful about getting it wrong."

With this new research in mind, have you ever wondered whether the designs on HGTV are actually on par with professional interior designers' standards? And what do professional designers think of HGTV shows, anyway?