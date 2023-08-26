How Amber Heard's Daughter Oonagh Paige Got Her Unique Name

For Amber Heard, the last few years have been life-changing. She welcomed her daughter, Oonagh Paige, in April 2021 — meanwhile, her legal battle with ex-husband Johnny Depp had already begun, triggered by a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. By April of 2022, the Depp v. Heard trial was headline news, with thousands poking fun at the "Aquaman" star's abuse allegations, per The Journal. Just as Oonagh celebrated her first birthday, Heard was well on her way to becoming public enemy number one.

But where does her unique name come from? As explained by The Bump, Oonagh means "lamb" and has Celtic origins. Her middle name, Paige, is likely inspired by Heard's own mother, who passed away in 2020. "I am heartbroken and devastated beyond belief at the loss of my mom, Paige Heard," the actor wrote on Instagram at the time, continuing, "She left us too early, clasping onto the memory of her beautiful, gentle soul." Now, her mother's memory lives on in her daughter. Per Nameberry, the name itself has English roots, and quite literally means page to a lord.

According to Page Six, Heard welcomed her daughter via surrogacy after years of fertility struggles. "Oonagh is absolutely gorgeous, and Amber is besotted. She always knew that she wanted to be a mom, and this is her greatest wish come true," an insider told the publication, adding, "She's so grateful to the wonderful woman who helped bring Oonagh into her life." No information has been shared publicly regarding the baby's father, although Heard did joke on Instagram that she's "the mom and the dad" and Oonagh is "the boss."