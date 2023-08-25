Details About Daveed Diggs' Troubled Life Before Hamilton Fame

It's well known that hard-earned success doesn't come easily, which is especially the case for Daveed Diggs. Since his breakout role in the Tony-winning Broadway musical "Hamilton," Diggs has been climbing the ranks of Hollywood. However, the multi-hyphenate actor's road to stardom was a rough one.

In an interview with the New York Post, Diggs opened up about his difficult journey after graduating from Brown University. Sleeping on friend's couches and sometimes the No. 1 train, the New York City hopeful would spend his days at auditions. This all changed after Diggs landed his titular roles as the Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson in "Hamilton." The famed hip-hop musical would change his life forever, even before it made its way to Broadway.

While previewing at the Public Theater, Diggs recalls how surreal it felt to be an actor in the historic venue. "I remember thinking that security would have probably escorted me out of the building three years ago," he told the New York Post. This also connects to the Oakland native's troubling past with law enforcement, as he shared that racial profiling has been a constant in his life. Diggs shared that over the course of his 20s, he had been pulled over on 36 occasions (per The Guardian).