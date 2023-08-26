Alana Hadid: 12 Facts About Bella And Gigi's Older Sister

We all know Bella and Gigi Hadid — but most of us are probably less familiar with their older half-sister Alana. Alana, who celebrated her 40th birthday in 2023, is the daughter of Mohamed Hadid (Bella and Gigi's father) and his first wife, Mary Butler. Although Alana may not be quite as famous as her younger sisters, she has also had a hugely successful career in the fashion industry. Not only has she dabbled with a bit of modeling, but she also launched her own androgynous clothing line and has done multiple brand collaborations in her time. She's also an activist, charity board member, and vocal spokesperson for body positivity.

Alana has also proven that age isn't something that should hold anyone back, making a stunning runway debut at 40 in Copenhagen, walking the catwalk for Saks Pott. Curious to learn a little more about this lesser-known Hadid sister? Here are 12 facts about Alana Hadid.