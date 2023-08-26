How Days Of Our Lives' John Aniston Almost Became Doug Williams Instead Of Victor Kiriakis

As one of the most famous patriarchs in daytime soap opera history, it's difficult to picture Victor Kiriakis as anyone but John Aniston. With his sharp tongue and cunning mind, the part seems to have been made for the actor. However, there was a time when Aniston almost landed another standout role on "Days of Our Lives."

John Aniston debuted as Victor Kiriakis on "Days of Our Lives" in 1985, as Victor arrived in Salem as an old friend of Caroline Brady's (Peggy McCay). During his time on the soap, Victor became notorious for causing trouble in Salem, especially when he was involved in drug and prostitution rings when he first came to town. Over time, Victor realized the importance of his family and tried to change his criminal ways, but he still got up to mischief every so often. Aniston played Victor as the complicated villain until his unfortunate death in November 2022. With the legacy he left on the show, it seems impossible that Aniston could have played anyone else, but his first audition for "Days of Our Lives" says differently.