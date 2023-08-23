Canceled Bus Tour Of Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Home Is Important Lesson In Privacy

Karl Larsen, the celebrity photographer who had planned the tour, said that Thomas Markle, Meghan Markle's estranged father, approved of the project. Thomas has fired back a denial, telling the Daily Mail Royals that while he had previously worked with Larsen, he is completely against Larsen's tour idea. Larsen, for his part, told Newsweek he still wanted to go ahead with the tour, and he equated it to fans of Elvis Presley going to Graceland. Larsen denied he would be going past Harry and Meghan's house, but confirmed he wanted to go to Montecito spots the Sussexes like to visit.

Defending the privacy and safety of where they live is one struggle Harry and Meghan have dealt with before. One of the episodes of "Harry & Meghan" showed the fear the royal couple had for their safety and that of their children when the location of their house in Canada was discovered and they didn't have any security.

And in their bombshell 2021 conversation with Oprah Winfrey on Oprah Daily, Meghan spoke about the privacy she hoped for, with an analogy: "There's no one who's on Instagram [...] that would say, 'Because I shared this one picture, that entitles you to have my entire camera roll. Go ahead and look through it.' No one would want that. So, it's about boundaries. And it's about respect." Taking tourists on a bus tour through their neighborhood definitely doesn't sound like boundaries and respect.