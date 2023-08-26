How Rita Ora Responded To Rumors Of Her Alleged Jay-Z Affair After Beyoncé's Lemonade

Jay-Z and Beyoncé's marriage is about as A-list as you can get, so it's no surprise that fans were on the case when news of Jay-Z's infidelity went public. Rita Ora quickly found herself at the center of the Beyhive's wrath in 2016, because she fit the bill of "Becky." The "Becky" character originates from "Sorry," a track on Beyoncé's critically acclaimed album "Lemonade." In the iconic breakup song, she provides the only descriptor the public has of Jay-Z's mistress: "He better call Becky with the good hair."

The "Black Widow" singer was presumed to be Becky due to her questionable outfit choices in 2016. Per People, Ora posted a selfie on Snapchat wearing a bra with lemon appliques, along with a necklace that appeared to have the letter "J." In 2022, she finally addressed the longstanding rumor on "Louis Theroux Interviews."

"Oh my god, it literally was a coincidence, I didn't even think about it, I swear," she told host Louis Theroux. "And it wasn't a J, it was an R. They flipped it 'round and then it looked like a J." As for the lemon-patterned bra, Ora said that the design came from a lingerie company she partnered with at the time. "This is what I mean, man. A pinch of salt," she said of the mishap-turned-rumor. "You've got to take things with a pinch of salt."