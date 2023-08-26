Meet Kevin Federline's Teenage Kids (Including His Boys With Britney Spears)

Kevin Federline is a father of six. He welcomed a daughter named Kori and a son named Kaleb with his ex, Shar Jackson, before marrying Britney Spears and welcoming two boys, Sean Preston and Jayden James, with her. Years after his split from Spears in 2007, Federline found love again with Victoria Prince. They got married in 2013 and are parents of two daughters, Jordan Kay and Peyton Marie. Although there have been plenty of negative stories in the press about Federline over the years, he has really learned to ignore the haters and has dedicated his life to being a dad. "If you want to hate me, cool, hate me," Federline told People Magazine in 2006. "You know why? Because all it's going to do is help me," he added.

Since his split from Spears, Federline has faded out of the spotlight and has become increasingly focused on his kids. Fatherhood is something that he really seems to enjoy, especially since his kids have gotten older. "It wasn't always easy, but it's a lot easier now," he said, via ABC News. "Having six, it feels like you're trying to control a basketball team. But it's worth it. All my kids are great; they get along," he added. Federline's brood ranges in age from 9 to 21 and three out of Federline's six kids — all of his sons — are teenagers: Kaleb, Sean, and Jayden. Let's take a closer look at the Federline boys.