Meet Kevin Federline's Teenage Kids (Including His Boys With Britney Spears)
Kevin Federline is a father of six. He welcomed a daughter named Kori and a son named Kaleb with his ex, Shar Jackson, before marrying Britney Spears and welcoming two boys, Sean Preston and Jayden James, with her. Years after his split from Spears in 2007, Federline found love again with Victoria Prince. They got married in 2013 and are parents of two daughters, Jordan Kay and Peyton Marie. Although there have been plenty of negative stories in the press about Federline over the years, he has really learned to ignore the haters and has dedicated his life to being a dad. "If you want to hate me, cool, hate me," Federline told People Magazine in 2006. "You know why? Because all it's going to do is help me," he added.
Since his split from Spears, Federline has faded out of the spotlight and has become increasingly focused on his kids. Fatherhood is something that he really seems to enjoy, especially since his kids have gotten older. "It wasn't always easy, but it's a lot easier now," he said, via ABC News. "Having six, it feels like you're trying to control a basketball team. But it's worth it. All my kids are great; they get along," he added. Federline's brood ranges in age from 9 to 21 and three out of Federline's six kids — all of his sons — are teenagers: Kaleb, Sean, and Jayden. Let's take a closer look at the Federline boys.
Kaleb Michael Jackson Federline, 19
Kaleb Michael Jackson Federline was born on July 20, 2004, to parents Kevin Federline and Shar Jackson. He has a sister named Kori who is two years older than him. Kaleb doesn't appear to have a public facing social media and his mom has only posted about him a handful of times over the years. For example, in 2018, Jackson shared a video of her son in a martial arts class. "My baby boy is entering his #beastmode," she captioned the Instagram post. Two years earlier, she shared a picture of Kaleb giving her a hug. "I love this rugrat soooooooo much!!!!!" she wrote in the caption of that Instagram post. Federline has cleared out his Instagram feed, which currently only contains one photo of him and his wife. It was uploaded on Valentine's Day 2023.
It's believed that Kaleb lives full-time with his mom, though he has spent a good deal of time with his father over the years. In 2015, Jackson shared a pic of Kaleb dressed up like his dad on Halloween. "Kaleb is channeling his dad in MJ's 'rock my world' video lol," she captioned that Instagram post, tagging her ex. Jackson has also said that her kids have a great relationship with Federline. "He's an amazing dad," via E! News. "Everything he does, as far as his career, and everything like that, he does it for his kids," she added.
Sean Preston Federline, 17
Born on September 14, 2005, Sean Preston Federline is the oldest son of Britney Spears. "I love being a mom. It's the greatest thing in the world," Spears said, per People Magazine. Kevin Federline was awarded full custody of Sean and his younger brother, Jayden James Federline, in 2008, according to Insider. Through his school years, Sean got into sports. "[He] plays football. It's so funny because he's kind of tiny so I worry about them being out there with all their gear and all that kind of stuff 'cause they actually tackle each other," Spears, who calls her oldest son by his middle name, told People Magazine in 2018. A couple of years prior, Federline revealed that his son was showing an interest in music and he was teaching him how to DJ (per People Magazine). "There are certain things I do need to show him, but he's got a good ear, he really does," Federline told the outlet.
Spears hasn't seen her sons in well over a year, according to the documentary "TMZ Investigates: Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom." Sean seeks privacy and doesn't like his mom posting his photos on social media. Regardless, Spears still posts about her boys sporadically on social media. "My first love," she captioned an Instagram photo of Sean on June 5.
In July 2023, Federline said he'd be moving to Hawaii with Sean, Jayden, and his two daughters, with his wife, Victoria Prince.
Jayden James Federline, 16
Jayden James Federline is the youngest son of Britney Spears and Kevin Federline. He was born on September 12, 2006, nearly one year to the day after his older brother, Sean Preston Federline. Jayden seems to have inherited his mother's love of music and Spears has even said that Jayden is an extremely talented musician. "His gift scares me," she said in a since-deleted Instagram post, according to E! News, adding that after watching "Green Book," he sat at the piano and "immediately started playing the blues."
In an interview with the Daily Mail that ran in August 2022, Jayden shared what it's been like living with his dad and his stepmother. "I feel this is my safe place. My home. I love everybody here," he said. In that same interview, Jayden spoke out about his mom's conservatorship and admitted that he saw both sides when it came to Spears' showdown with her father, Jamie Spears. Jayden was described as mature and "articulate" by the journalist who conducted the interview.
During the chat, Jayden expressed wanting to have a relationship with his mom someday. "One day, if she seeks help, we can sit with her, like this and talk ... We would like that," he said.