Tragic Details About Britney Spears' Life

Trigger Warning: The following article contains language regarding substance use, child loss, and sensitive issues.

The pop star's name has been synonymous for years with groundbreaking hits, her conservatorship scandal, and, of course, the infamous head-shaving incident. But there's so much more to Britney Spears' life, which has been marred by tragedy from the time she was just a young singer in Kentwood, Louisiana. Spears made her debut on "Star Search" when she was 10, but didn't make it past the second round. The following year, she joined the cast of "The Mickey Mouse Club," accompanied by future stars, Christina Aguilera, Ryan Gosling, and Justin Timberlake.

A few years after the show was canceled, Spears signed with Jive Records and released her debut single "...Baby One More Time" in 1998 when she was just 16 years old, and it went on to sell 500,000 copies in the US on the first day it dropped. The music video that accompanied her smash hit, depicting Spears in a schoolgirl uniform — as well as lyrics that some speculated were about domestic abuse — raised some eyebrows. The single became her first taste of controversy, but it also launched the young pop sensation into the spotlight.

But things for Spears weren't all glitz and glamor, despite her celebrity status, and the pressure quickly began to mount. Let's take a look at the tragic details in Spears' life that led her to where she is today.