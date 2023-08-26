Classic Soap Relationship Timeline: Santa Barbara's Cruz And Eden

Cruz met Eden, the eldest daughter in the Capwell family when she arrived in town for her dad's birthday. However, this was not the first time they had ever met. The two had previously carried on an affair while Cruz (a secret spy) was in Europe on assignment and Eden was staying in the same place. When they reunited in Santa Barbara, the two were attracted to each other, but timing issues kept them apart. Cruz rescued Eden when she was kidnapped by the Carnation Killer, which brought them closer. They fell in love and got engaged to be married, but her family didn't approve of the match.

The couple hit a rough patch when Cruz arrested Eden's mother for murder; Eden broke up with Cruz until her father eventually made them reconcile. They planned to marry again but broke up soon after when Eden took her father off life support and was accused of attempted murder. She ended up marrying Kirk Cranston (Joseph Bottoms). Eden got pregnant, but miscarried when Kirk tried to kill her after finding out she still had feelings for Cruz. Even though he had moved on, Cruz helped Eden secure the evidence she needed to get Kirk arrested for attempted murder.