Everything That Went Wrong At King Charles And Camilla's Wedding

The term "fairy-tale wedding" is frequently used, but — like many things in real life — weddings are often accompanied by difficulties. Royal weddings can be just as prone to mishap as any other, like the numerous ways King Charles' 1981 wedding to Princess Diana didn't go as planned. Although it was a second marriage for both, Charles and Queen Camilla's 2005 wedding had its own unique set of complications.

Just getting to the big day was challenging. In 1993, an intimate phone conversation exposed Charles and Camilla's affair, ending their marriages, and causing a PR nightmare. Their bond remained steadfast but unpopular in the eyes of a public who revered the late Princess Diana. In 2002, Queen Elizabeth wanted Charles' private secretary, Sir Michael Peat, to try to end Charles and Camilla's relationship. Instead, Peat went the opposite route, persuading all concerned that their marriage would benefit the monarchy's future. According to Tina Brown's "The Palace Papers," Charles' communications secretary Paddy Haverson was also supportive, commenting, "They were fantastic together — funny — and she was so good for him, you could tell" (per The Telegraph).

Charles and Camilla announced their engagement on February 10, 2005, with an April 8 wedding date that same year. Queen Elizabeth declared her approval with a Buckingham Palace announcement: "The Duke of Edinburgh and I are very happy that the Prince of Wales and Mrs. Parker Bowles are to marry," per The Guardian. But even though the path to matrimony was now smooth, the actual wedding day wasn't stress-free.