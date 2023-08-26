The Blind Side's Tuohy Family Once Had A Questionable Appearance On Below Deck

Sandra Bullock fans know that she won an Oscar for her role-playing Leigh Anne Tuohy in the 2009 film "The Blind Side." It was based on the true story of Michael Oher, an underprivileged black teen who was often homeless or in the foster care system, who was taken in by the wealthy, white Tuohy family. In the movie, it's through the Tuohy family's support, particularly that of Leigh Anne, that Oher goes on to become a football star and first-round draft pick offensive lineman with the NFL. One particularly sweet scene in the film is the one where the Tuohys ask if Oher wants to be a part of their family.

But perhaps it wasn't all that sweet. In August 2023, Oher filed a legal petition against the Tuohys, saying that they lied about adopting him and that instead of adoption papers, he was made to sign conservatorship papers without a full understanding of what that meant, which led to them having the right to sell Oher's life story and making millions from it. Oher wants the conservatorship dissolved, he wants to know how much money the Tuohys made from his name and life story, and he wants to get his share of that money. With the legal filing, Sean Tuohy talking on an episode of "Below Deck" about how "The Blind Side" got made is getting renewed attention.