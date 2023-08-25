Why Tammy Slaton Felt Disrespected By TLC's Depiction Of Her Husband's Funeral

When reality star Tammy Slaton lost her husband, Caleb Willingham, in July 2023, she was left brokenhearted. She confirmed his passing to People, telling the outlet, "He was my best friend, and I loved him dearly." The two met in 2022 while Slaton was a patient at Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center in Gibsonburg, Ohio, after having her bariatric surgery. Willingham was at the facility due to obesity. He popped the question in October 2022 and the two tied the knot the following month. However, by May 2023, Slaton and Willingham were headed to divorce court due to his lack of dedication to losing weight. He'd reportedly continued gaining pounds since the marriage, a clear indicator that he had not been following his diet. The distance certainly didn't make things any better once Slaton left Ohio to return to Kentucky, either. Sadly, he died before they could move forward with the split or have a chance at reconciliation.

Now, Slaton feels that TLC made his death into a storyline, and she isn't too happy about it. The intimate event took place July 30 in Kentucky, with close loved ones gathering to pay their final respects to Willingham. Slaton was filmed at one point having an emotional moment during the service, though a source claims the day was more about celebrating his life than lamenting Williangham's death.