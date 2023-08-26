Days Of Our Lives Spoilers For The Week Of 8/28: A Guest Star Enters Salem

The citizens of Salem are in for another drama-filled week as characters spiral, relationships are tested, and some surprising faces show themselves on screen. In the coming week, fans can expect to see the aftermath of Philip's return to town, Abe and Paulina hopefully taking a step in the right direction, and a legendary guest star who is set to make his soap opera debut in Salem.

Along with those storylines, viewers will see the consequences of Sarah's secret pregnancy revealed, baby drama with Eric and Sloan, and the fallout from Brady and Kristen's custody hearing. Right now, the biggest stories on the soap revolve around the entire Kiriakis family grieving, the love triangle between Gwen, Leo, and Dimitri, and Shawn's downward spiral after shooting Bo, getting Rafe fired, and taking his job.

For curious viewers, here is what's going to happen on "Days of Our Lives" the week of August 28, 2023.