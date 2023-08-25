Why People Suspect Melania Trump Was Secretly Married Before Tying The Knot With Donald

Few married couples are more ubiquitous or divisive than former president Donald Trump and his wife, Melania Trump (née Knauss), and questions surrounding the former first lady's immigration status have only fueled the flames of their notoriety. Comments from immigration attorney Michael Wildes not-so-subtly implied that Melania might have been married before Melania and Donald Trump's marriage was finalized.

Wildes, who worked for Trump when he owned the Miss Universe pageant from 1996 to 2022, told Univision that Melania obtained a green card in 2001 — four years before marrying Trump. "Ms. Trump received citizenship in 2006, and prior to that, she had a green card based on marriage," Wildes said. "Before that, she had a work visa and was in full compliance on her visas and never disrespected any of them. That has been made clear to me."

Melania worked as a model before becoming the First Lady of the United States, which would explain her need for a work visa. Nevertheless, there are inconsistencies between the U.S. immigration laws, legal records, and Melania's testimony regarding the two.