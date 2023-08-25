What You Never Knew About The Young And The Restless Star Melody Thomas Scott

Melody Thomas Scott is one of the most well-known and beloved actresses on "The Young and the Restless." From her stunning portrayal of iconic matriarch Nikki Newman to the decades-long romance between Nicki and Victor Newman (Eric Braeden), Scott has established her legacy in the history of the soap. She took over the role of Nikki from Erica Hope in 1979 and has become synonymous with the show itself. Over her time on "Y&R," Scott has also received a Daytime Emmy Award nomination for "Outstanding Lead Actress" and won many Soap Opera Digest and Soap Opera Update awards.

Scott was proven to be a star from a young age. She was trained under Ethel Meglin, the world-famous acting coach, from age three. She started booking roles and was featured in some of the most popular films and shows at the time, such as "The Waltons." She married her husband, Edward Scott, in 1985, and they share three daughters. Scott may be renowned now, but she didn't make it this far without her fair share of rejections. However, the end result was certainly worth it.