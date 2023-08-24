Expert Tells Us Trump's Body Language Shows His True Motivation Behind GOP Debate Absence

The first Republican presidential primary debate in the lead-up to the 2024 election is now in the history books. Eight presidential hopefuls took the stage in Wisconsin and things got heated. At one point, Chris Christie called out Vivek Ramaswamy for ripping off a Barack Obama quote. Former governor of South Carolina Nikki Haley got audience applause when she attacked Ramaswamy for his lack of foreign policy experience. And Ron DeSantis got called out by viewers at home for his forced smile.

But for all the back and forth between candidates on the stage, there was one person whose absence was notable — Donald Trump. Bret Baier, one of the Fox News moderators for the debate, referred to Trump as "the elephant not in the room" (via USA Today). Trump notably skipped the debate and instead pre-recorded an interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson that was posted on Twitter five minutes before the debate began. And the first question from Carlson was about why Trump wasn't at the debate.

The List spoke with Mark Bowden, a renowned body language expert, royal commentator, and co-founder of TRUTHPLANE about what we could learn from Trump's body language as he explained why he really wasn't at the debate. Bowden thinks that based on Trump's body language, Trump feels it was "a moral obligation not to attend."