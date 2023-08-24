Ron DeSantis' Forced Smile At 2023 GOP Debate Amplifies Trump's Personality Transplant Diss

One Twitter user tweeted a slowed-down closeup of Ron DeSantis seemingly forcing a lackluster smile during the Republican primary presidential debate, calling him "one of the most awkward, stiff, and unlikeable candidates for president I've ever seen." They weren't alone in thinking DeSantis's smile was off-putting. Another tweeted what it seemed like DeSantis must be thinking as he attempted to smile after answering a question: "alright ronnie boy, you can do it, give 'em the ole razzle dazzle." It's definitely all a bit cringeworthy, and it seems to inadvertently play into some truth behind Donald Trump's insult about DeSantis needing a "personality transplant."

Trump's comments about DeSantis's lack of personality weren't the first nor have they been the last. DeSantis has been noted as having a likability problem while on the campaign trail. Former Florida congressman David Jolly, a Republican, went on MSNBC and referred to DeSantis as being "a uniquely unlikeable person. As you get to know him, you discover it's this odd mix of vanity and paranoia and kind of the smartest-person-in-the-room complex."

The "personality transplant" comment isn't the only insult that Trump has hurled DeSantis's way. Other insults include "Meatball Ron," "DeSaster," and the one he seems to like best: "Ron DeSanctimonious."