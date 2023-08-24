Serving Prison Time Can't Legally Stop Trump From Running For President — Here's Why

Former president Donald Trump is currently facing charges in Georgia including racketeering, filing false documents, and criminal conspiracy. The charges revolve around the assertion that Trump attempted to subvert the 2020 election process and change the outcome by illegal and intentional means (via FOX Atlanta). Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has given Trump until Aug. 25 to turn himself in, and he is expected to do so on Thursday, Aug. 24, at which point, he is to be released on a pre-agreed $200,000 bond (via NBC News).

The Republican frontrunner also faces several other charges in New York, Florida, and Washington, D.C. Specifically, in New York, he is being charged in connection with paying hush money to porn actress Stormy Daniels; in his Mar-a-Lago's home state of Florida, he is charged with taking and hiding classified documents; and in D.C. he faces felony charges for his attempts to overturn the 2020 election results (via Politico).

In all of American history, no other president has ever been indicted, and Trump has now been indicted four separate times. What, if any, effect do all of these legal issues have on Trump's bid for the White House in 2024?