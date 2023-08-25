Fulton County Jail Was Notorious Before Donald Trump Was Set To Surrender There

Georgia's Fulton County Jail has become the center of political buzz, as former President Donald Trump and his conspirators are hit with criminal charges. Due to his attempts to recall the 2020 election, Trump was ordered to surrender at Fulton County Jail on August 24, 2023. He has been charged with 13 RICO violations, which include conspiring to file false documents, impersonating a public officer, and other crimes.

On August 23, 2023, infamous former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani was one of 18 conspirators booked in connection to the racketeering case. Ironically, Giuliani was a mass prosecutor of RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) in the '80s during his tenure as a U.S. attorney. On his way to Fulton County, Giuliani told news outlets: "I don't know if I plead today, but if I do, I'll plead not guilty." Trump's former attorney continued, "And I'll get photographed, isn't that nice? A mugshot, [of] the man who probably put the worst criminals of the 20th century in jail" (per CBS News).

While citizens around the country await Trump's booking, it turns out this isn't the first time Fulton County Jail has been at the center of a media frenzy. The detention center is under federal surveillance due to unexplained inmate deaths and has also set the scene for true-crime reality television. As Trump's booking is set to be televised, the infamous jail is living up to its reputation.