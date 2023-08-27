KallMeKris: The Stunning Transformation Of Social Media Star Kris Collins

Given her career as a content creator, it's rare to see stars such as herself pull back the veil to reveal how bad their mental well-being was at one point. For Kris Collins, this only made us empathize with her more outside of her comedy sketches. In 2021, Collins uploaded an in-depth video detailing her struggles with mental health to her growing fans on YouTube. From being diagnosed with depression in middle school, Collins dealt with a long string of challenges that followed her throughout her adult life. Things came to a head in high school when one of Collins' dearest friends committed suicide. "That was at a time where I was feeling the same way," she stated. "And I saw everybody's reaction to that and that's what prevented me from ever taking it that far."

Although Collins had unsuccessful attempts at therapy and experienced sexual assault, she revealed that she had a grace period where everything felt normal. This appeared short-lived, however, as a seasonal depressive episode led to another severe diagnosis rooted in self-harm. In July 2019, Collins was diagnosed with anorexia nervosa after a well-needed intervention from her family. "I saw myself in a picture that somebody else took of me, and I got so scared," she shared. "I couldn't believe I did that to myself ... And I kept that picture and printed it out and had it up, and that's the day I started actually recovering."

If you need help with an eating disorder, or know someone who does, help is available. Visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741).

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).

