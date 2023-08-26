Here's What Led To The End Of RHOA Star Cynthia Bailey's Marriage To Mike Hill

Since their split, both Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill have spoken highly of one another. While there was speculation regarding the actual reason behind their swift ending, the runway beauty made it clear that there was no juicy storyline involved. In fact, during an October 2022 episode of the "Two Ts in a Pod" podcast, Bailey told hosts Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp, "I felt like we weren't friends anymore." According to her, she placed friendship at the forefront of her relationships, and once that seemed to leave, she knew it was time to bow out gracefully.

In an interview with People days before that podcast episode aired, Bailey also attributed the breakup to outgrowing one another. She also confirmed that the decision to part ways was mutual, which came after being honest about their lack of happiness with one another. As she explained it, "We thought we were right for each other, but we ultimately realized we weren't as compatible as we thought we were."

This could be due to the fact that the two had a long-distance relationship in the early days of their dating. Hill lived in California, while Bailey remained in Georgia, where her franchise was filmed. However, they quarantined together during the COVID-19 pandemic, which Bailey admitted was difficult due to them being in such close quarters with one another and their children.