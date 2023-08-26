Michael Douglas' Son Dylan Thinks His Father Can Be Totally Embarrassing

Dylan Douglas and his father, Michael Douglas, appear to share a close bond. The Brown University alum regularly turns up at the premieres of his parents' movies to show his support. For example, he was there for his mother, Catherine Zeta-Jones, when she arrived on the "Wednesday" Netflix series red carpet. When an Access Hollywood reporter asked Zeta-Jones for the secret to her long-lasting marriage with Michael, Dylan chimed in and joked that it was "having kids."

We also saw all three family members showing up to support one another at Michael's "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" premiere, where Dylan told Entertainment Tonight, "I mean, obviously they're great actors — both Academy Award-winning actors — but they're great parents. And that's a side that not everyone gets to see, but I get to see every day, in and out."

But maybe we should be glad we're not around Dylan's parents day in and day out. If Michael and Catherine's spicy golf game habits weren't likely embarrassing enough, Dylan says he has another item to add to his list of embarrassing parent moments.