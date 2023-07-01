Catherine Zeta-Jones And Michael Douglas Have A Very Spicy Tradition Playing Golf

There are a handful of "seasoned" Hollywood couples that don't get as much limelight as the up-and-coming generation. But they're out there, living glamorous lives under the radar and largely evading the public eye. Sometimes, so much so that it's easy to forget they're a dynamic duo, like "Chicago" star Catherine Zeta-Jones and the multi-talented Michael Douglas.

The couple met in 1998 when Douglas requested that his publicist set up a meeting. He was separated from his first wife, Diandra Luker and she was fresh out of a relationship with "Simply Red" frontman Mick Hucknall. Their first date wasn't a disaster, but Douglas' line, "You know, I'm going to be the father of your children," didn't exactly set Zeta-Jones' heart flutter (via The Jonathan Ross Show). Thankfully, Douglas got his act together, and a year after their first meeting, the pair became engaged.

It's been almost two decades since they wed at New York's Plaza Hotel; during that time, they've had two children. But years and parenthood haven't seemed to dampen their love for one another, as evidenced by their very spicy golf tradition.