The Former Extreme Makeover: Home Edition Family That Evicted Their Kids After The Show

"Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" is beloved for providing in-need families with gorgeous homes. With its charming hosts, creative room designs, and fun-filled family vacations, it's no wonder the reality TV show was such a success and continues to receive praise to this day.

We'd all like to believe it's happily ever after for the families once the episode's over, but not every "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition story" has a happy ending. This is especially true for the infamous Friday family, who appeared in a Christmas 2012 episode. Devonda and James Friday seemingly had hearts of gold. In the family's audition tape, the former police officer and her husband tearfully claimed that their biggest motivation in life was helping children. "I love children. That's where my heart is," Devonda said. Her husband echoed her sentiments in the video, stating, "Children are brought into the world without a say."

Their words sounded nice. In fact, the hosts were swayed enough by the Fridays that they were selected as the lucky family to get a brand-new, 3,900-square-foot home (via PR Newswire). Unfortunately, the couple's actions didn't quite reflect their words. The Fridays were accused of using their adopted children to get a new house before heartlessly disowning them once the project was completed.