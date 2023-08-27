The Iconic '90s Sitcom You Forgot Hallmark's Erika Christensen Guest Starred In

Many Hallmark actors you know and love started their acting careers elsewhere and might be recognizable from those past roles. Erika Christensen, who starred in the Hallmark movies "My Boyfriends' Dogs" and "Anything for Love," is no exception. In fact, she had a guest appearance on the iconic '90s sitcom "That '70s Show."

In Season 4, Episode 10 of "That '70s Show," titled "Red and Stacey," Christensen played the titular Stacey. The character worked at Red Forman's Price Mart grocery store. Red (Kurtwood Smith) wanted to set her up with his son Eric Forman (Topher Grace). Unfortunately, when Red approached Stacey about his son Eric, she said she liked someone else and put her hand on Red's thigh. Shocked, he said, "Oh, oh no," before backing away and heading toward his office door.

Later in the episode, Eric — none the wiser to Stacey's crush on his dad — asked her out to dinner. "At your house?" Stacey said. "Will your dad be there? 'Cause I'll go if he's there!" Eric realized her crush on Red and was disgusted. When Stacey asked Eric if his dad was seeing anyone, he quipped, "Yeah. My mom! And they bought furniture together, so yeah, I think it's pretty serious."