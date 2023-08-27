Sophie Winkleman: 12 Facts About The Other Actress Who Married Into The British Royal Family

The year was 2009, the date September 12, and Sophie Winkleman was getting ready to say "I do" to Lord Frederick Windsor in what would be a very emotional ceremony. While their wedding didn't include all the fanfare that accompanies the weddings of senior royal members, it was special in its own right.

The ceremony was hosted at Hampton Court Palace. It was much smaller in comparison to other royal weddings, with only 400 guests in attendance. No senior members of the royal family were present at the wedding, but Princess Eugenie was spotted at the couple's nuptials, and naturally, Prince and Princess Michael of Kent were also there. The Daily Mail pointed out that Princess Michael nearly stole the show with her striking outfit, which featured a plunging neckline, but Winkleman appeared unruffled by her soon-to-be mother-in-law's fashion sense.

The wedding certainly got a lot of press, but Winkleman and Frederick didn't want to let their nuptials become a media circus. Per the Daily Mail, Winkleman and Frederick were offered a substantial amount of money to allow a magazine to cover their wedding day, but they respectfully declined. For Winkleman, her wedding day was every bit the fairytale she'd always hoped it would be, so much so that she couldn't keep the tears at bay. Throughout the ceremony, she found herself crying happy tears without avail. "I wept throughout the whole thing," she later said.