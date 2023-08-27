The Real-Life Inspiration For Willie Garson's AJLT Sendoff

Willie Garson joined the cast of "Sex & the City" in 1998, taking on the role of one of Carrie Bradshaw's pals, Stanford Blatch. He appeared in more than two dozen episodes of the television series and had major roles in both "Sex & the City" films, which were released in 2008 and 2010, respectively. When the opportunity to reboot the show arose a decade later, Garson inked a deal to reprise his role. However, he only appeared in three episodes of the new series, "And Just Like That." The reason? Garson died in 2021.

The 57-year-old actor had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer but kept his ailing health private, according to People. "The death of Wille Garson was obviously, completely unlooked for, unknown," Cynthia Nixon, who plays Miranda Hobbes on the series, said during press interviews, per Deadline. "Sarah Jessica was the only one that knew he was sick when we were filming until things became undeniable, and then we were told," she added.

Following Garson's death, a decision about his on-screen character needed to be made. Part of that was written into the end of Season 1, and, in Season 2, Garson got a sendoff inspired by a trip that Sarah Jessica Parker took with executive producer Michael Patrick King while filming the second "SATC" movie. On an episode of "And Just Like That... The Writers Room" podcast, King revealed why Garson's character was written off the show the way he was — and just how special his final goodbye really was.