Grey's Anatomy Star Jessica Capshaw Comes From A Family Of Hollywood Icons

If you were all about Calzona on "Grey's Anatomy," you already know the "zona" part of that equation, and the actress who plays her. Jessica Capshaw landed the role of Dr. Arizona Robbins in Season 5 of the show, starting off as a recurring character. She was upped to a regular cast member in Season 6, and stuck it out through her Callie romance and other drama straight through Season 14. She's since appeared in the Netflix movie "Holidate," and the Hulu series "Tell Me Lies," amongst other projects.

Though it's hard to imagine Capshaw as anything other than roller-skating Arizona, the star tried out for the hospital drama a few times before being cast in "Grey's Anatomy." She was 33 years old when she debuted as Dr. Robbins, having worked her way up through the Hollywood maze of auditions before hitting it big. All this to say that despite having not one, but two, Hollywood icons in her family — making her an official nepo baby — she hasn't used any of her connections to make her way into the business.

"My parents talked to me about going into this business and told me it's really tough," Capshaw commented to Hello!. "I don't remember at 19 someone giving me a golden key and saying, 'Welcome to Hollywood, which job would you like?' ... I've always had to work very hard for what I've got." And if you're wondering just who her famous parents are, that would be actor Kate Capshaw and director Steven Spielberg.