90 Day Fiance Spoilers Spotted On Social Media

In today's day and age, it's hard to avoid spoilers for reality TV shows, especially when it comes to the "90 Day Fiancé" franchise. After all, these are very real people, and their very real lives keep on rolling even when the cameras are not. "The show is incredibly authentic. ... I think we were one of the first shows to actually tell real stories about ordinary Americans and their love journeys. Also, this show is about this journey with other cultures," series executive producer Matt Sharp told GoldDerby in 2022. "In 2014, we launched this show. I really feel like we were on the cutting frontier, the love frontier ... of this whole new era of people finding people all over the world."

The "90 Day" franchise brings in millions of viewers week after week — needless to say, there are a lot of people who are eager to find out what's next for the series' couples. While "90 Day" stars follow rules like signing NDAs, that does not mean spoilers are totally inevitable. After all, we live in the internet age, and social media reigns supreme. Details from upcoming episodes of "90 Day Fiancé" shows are bound to get out one way or another.