90 Day Fiance Spoilers Spotted On Social Media
In today's day and age, it's hard to avoid spoilers for reality TV shows, especially when it comes to the "90 Day Fiancé" franchise. After all, these are very real people, and their very real lives keep on rolling even when the cameras are not. "The show is incredibly authentic. ... I think we were one of the first shows to actually tell real stories about ordinary Americans and their love journeys. Also, this show is about this journey with other cultures," series executive producer Matt Sharp told GoldDerby in 2022. "In 2014, we launched this show. I really feel like we were on the cutting frontier, the love frontier ... of this whole new era of people finding people all over the world."
The "90 Day" franchise brings in millions of viewers week after week — needless to say, there are a lot of people who are eager to find out what's next for the series' couples. While "90 Day" stars follow rules like signing NDAs, that does not mean spoilers are totally inevitable. After all, we live in the internet age, and social media reigns supreme. Details from upcoming episodes of "90 Day Fiancé" shows are bound to get out one way or another.
Meisha and Nicola are still together
Fans of the show may recall watching Meisha Johnson and Nicola Kanaan's relationship unfold in Season 6 of "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days." The show left fans questioning the status of the couple's relationship after Nicola revealed he was hiding his relationship with Meisha from his family because she wasn't a virgin and already had children which went against his Catholic faith. This understandably made Meisha upset and fans assumed she intended to leave Nicola, especially after giving him an ultimatum. "If I go home not engaged to you Nicola, then this will be over," Meisha said to Nicola.
That is, until someone shared a photo on Reddit of the couple eating at the food court together in the Mall of America in June 2023. The original poster and other commenters noted just how shocking it was to see the couple still together after everything that went down on the show. "NO F**KING WAY THEYRE STILL TOGETHER," someone commented in all caps. "Wow, nice catch! I imagine him mansplaining appropriate public behavior or the like," another fan replied. Commenters also expressed that they couldn't believe Meisha went back to Nicola after how he treated her on the show. "Oh no I had really hoped she would dump him. She deserves better," one Redditor wrote.
Big Ed has gotten into the real estate game
"90 Day Fiancé" star Edward Brown, otherwise known as Big Ed, took advantage of his time off between seasons to pursue a totally new career. Big Ed, who has worked as a photographer and an interior designer, apparently became a real estate agent in 2023.
The news of his career pivot first started making waves online via a Reddit post, when a fan of the show stumbled across a Facebook post by a local board of realtors. In it, Ed is pictured with a group of people in front of a Realtor Magazine banner. "Please join us in welcoming our newest REALTORS," the post reads. The caption goes on to list the names of the people in the photo, including Edward Brown. When asked if Big Ed was working in Northwest Arkansas or California, the OP wrote, "Yes, it's NWA him and his girlfriend are always out around one of the Downtowns."
Apart from Reddit and the since-deleted Facebook post, there is no other mention of Big Ed's exciting new change in becoming a realtor, which may have intentionally been kept under wraps for the sake of the upcoming new season.
Big Ed and Liz Woods moved in together again after their broken engagement
Liz Woods and Ed "Big Ed" Brown have been on-again, off-again for what feels like an eternity. However, by the end of the "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?" special that aired in January 2023, it seemed like Liz was really done this time. However, "90 Day Fiancé" fans know better. Perhaps to no one's surprise, the two apparently not only reconciled, but purchased a home to live in together.
As People reported at the time, Ed and Liz hosted a birthday/housewarming party in July 2023 to celebrate Big Ed's birthday and also their new home. Brown even posted a selfie of himself with his guests to show off the turnout celebrating the new milestone. According to ScreenRant, the two were also spotted at an Arkansas DMV together.
On "90 Day: The Last Resort," Ed and Liz talked about their desire to move to Arkansas from San Diego. "I chose Arkansas because when I am around Ed's family in Arkansas, he is the best version of himself," Liz said. Looks like they made those plans a reality.
Colt Johnson was severely injured during filming
While filming the "90 Day Fiance" spinoff "90 Day: The Last Resort," Colt Johnson severely injured himself while on a trampoline. Colt's girlfriend, Vanessa Guerra, took to Instagram to share the news of Johnson's injury with the public. "On December 2nd, Colt suffered an accident which caused a dislocated and broken leg," Vanessa wrote in January 2023. "Tibia/fibula along with torn meniscus. He was hospitalized for 2 weeks. In those 2 weeks he had 2 surgeries. With all the pain meds/anesthesia he received, his bladder stopped working and has been on a catheter since." Vanessa also shared that Johnson is wheelchair-bound and recovery could take anywhere from six to eight months. Colt also had to undergo physical therapy to learn how to walk again.
Just a few months later, on July 6, Vanessa revealed via Instagram Stories that TLC decided to give the couple the axe in the wake of his injury. "Oh look the show Colt and I were filming before they had the genius idea of putting him on a trampoline and telling him EXACTLY how to jump which lead to his broken leg," Guerra wrote (via Monsters & Critics). "Good thing they bailed on us as soon as they realized he was no good for content anymore."
It may not be over for Darcey and Georgi
Darcey Silva and Georgi Rusev have had their fair share of differences throughout the duration of their tumultuous relationship. In Season 4 of "Darcey & Stacey," Georgi made quite a few attempts at winning Darcey back. In the season finale, which aired in April 2023, Darcey took a moment at Stacey Silva's wedding to tell Georgi that she was done with him. Alas, Darcey and Georgi still had to walk together in the wedding processional — and that certainly could not have been comfortable for the fraught pair.
Stacey's wedding took place in November 2022. A few months later, there were rumblings about her twin sister possibly being back with the guy she said she was ready to leave once and for all. In January 2023, one Reddit user claimed they spotted Darcey and Georgi engaging in a verbal altercation in the middle of a Miami restaurant. According to the account, Darcey and Georgi yelled at each other, Darcey supposedly wasn't polite to the server, and Darcey accused Georgi of gaslighting her. But hey, looks like it was just another day in the life for the two: In June 2023, Georgi posted an Instagram Story he took while he was out shopping for matching Tiffany's wedding bands (via Monsters & Critics).
Asuelu confirmed he lives in Las Vegas away from Kalani
While there's been a lot of speculation over the years about where they stand, it looks like "90 Day Fiancé" stars Asuelu Pulaa and Kalani Faagata really are done for good. As InTouch noted, their relationship status has been a bit of a question mark ever since Asuelu suggested things weren't going so well in a July 2022 social media post. Two months later, he shared a TikTok where he seemed to imply that he was single. On top of all of that, Kalani stated she was planning to move to California. This left fans wondering if Asuelu would follow suit. Alas, in July 2023, Asuelu confirmed he did not follow suit: According to InTouch, he shared on Instagram Live that he lives in Las Vegas.
As for Kalani, she apparently has a new man. In July 2023, The U.S. Sun reported that she'd started seeing a guy named Dallas Nuez — aka the "hall pass" guy she said she developed feelings for. And things seem to be moving at a quick rate. "He has already introduced her to family," the tabloid's source claimed. They also noted that they are "ready to move in together." It sounds like "90 Day: The Last Resort" really was the last resort for Kalani and Asuelu.
Brandan De Nuccio & Mary Nee Rosa Got Married In April 2023
In April 2023, Brandon De Nuccio's mom, Angela Stiggins, confirmed that her son and Mary Nee Rosa had tied the knot. As InTouch reported, Angela shared photos of their wedding reception on social media. The wedding took place in the Philippines, which is Mary's home country. Angela also added that TLC was present to film the event which will air on "90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way." In her post, Angela wrote, "Made it home!! It's bittersweet. I miss my son and his family in the Philippines already but glad to be back in my own bed. This trip has put a lot of things into perspective for me and I'm ready to really start living life to the fullest."
The newlywed couple dated virtually for two years and maintained a long-distance relationship via video calls until Brandon flew from Oregon to the Philippines to meet Mary in person for the first time. Fans may recall the couple's fraught dynamic — namely, Mary's trust issues. (Take, for example, the time Mary made Brandon change his seat on a flight because he was seated next to another woman.) However, perhaps the couple worked things out and built a more solid foundation of trust to better their relationship.
Mike Berk is engaged just one year after splitting from Ximena Morales
From the start of their relationship, Ximena Morales and Mike Berk seemed unlikely to last. Ximena never seemed especially attracted to Mike from the start, even going so far as to express that she was disgusted by his habits. They officially called it quits in Season 5 of "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days" in 2022. The breaking point? Mike took away the monetary allowance he was providing for Ximena. This backfired for Mike; Ximena made it clear she didn't need Mike or his money. "From now on, we're friends, you don't sent me money. You don't help me with anything and I pay for my things," she told Mike. "You will no longer be my boyfriend, nor will I be your girlfriend. We'll be friends, if you want."
The two went their separate ways. However, just seven months later, Mike apparently found a new love with a mystery woman whom he later proposed to in February 2023. "Valentine's is every day, and this week is ultra special, as this is our first together as an engaged couple," he exclusively told InTouch. Mike first hard-launched a potential new relationship in September 2022 on Instagram and has yet to reveal her identity. It is likely Mike is intentionally keeping the identity of his new flame under wraps for a potential return to "Before the 90 Days."