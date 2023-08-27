Who Were All Of Ridge's Wives On The Bold And The Beautiful?

Ridge Forrester's second wife was Taylor Hayes. Taylor (then Hunter Tylo) was Caroline Spencer's doctor before she passed away, and they grew close after Caroline's death. Ridge wanted Brooke back, but she had returned to her husband Eric Forrester (John McCook). Dejected, Ridge followed Taylor to St. Thomas when she escaped her ex-husband, Blake Hayes (Peter Brown).

They married and were happy until Brooke revealed her pregnancy, unsure if Ridge was the father of her baby or not. The paternity test confirmed that her baby was Ridge's child, even though it was later revealed to actually be Eric's. The husband and wife drifted apart even more when Taylor slept with James Warwick (Ian Buchanan) and kept the secret from Ridge. They found their footing just before Taylor's plane crashed and she was presumed dead on a trip to the Middle East. However, Taylor was alive and returned to Los Angeles to find Ridge with Brooke. Despite his wife's return from the dead, Ridge had found out about her infidelity and asked for a divorce.

Ridge and Taylor married a second time after Ridge found out that Brooke's child was not his. They had three children together and were in love until Taylor was shot and presumed dead. She was actually alive and returned to Los Angeles to find Ridge reunited with Brooke again. Ridge and Taylor tried to make their relationship work, but Taylor kissed another man and admitted her infidelity to Ridge, who annulled their marriage.