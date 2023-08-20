The Wild Time The Bold And The Beautiful's Bill Had Ridge Thrown From A Helicopter

"The Bold and the Beautiful" is known for its explosive feuds on the soap; Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen), Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle), and of course, Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye). The latter duo has been fighting for decades, mostly over Brooke, as both men have fallen for her at one point or another (sometimes over and over again — Brooke and Ridge have married numerous times).

Their feud came to a head when Brooke was set to marry Bill. However, what should have been a day of wedded bliss ended up being a life-or-death situation. After years of relationship limbo caused by Ridge switching his affection from Taylor to Brooke, it seemed like Brooke had moved on and was ready for her happily ever after with Bill Spencer. But Ridge could not let her go through with the wedding, especially when Bill was keeping secrets from his future wife. As with all soap opera weddings, it's not official until someone reveals a life-altering truth or attempts murder. In this case, it was both.