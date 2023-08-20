The Wild Time The Bold And The Beautiful's Bill Had Ridge Thrown From A Helicopter
"The Bold and the Beautiful" is known for its explosive feuds on the soap; Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen), Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle), and of course, Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye). The latter duo has been fighting for decades, mostly over Brooke, as both men have fallen for her at one point or another (sometimes over and over again — Brooke and Ridge have married numerous times).
Their feud came to a head when Brooke was set to marry Bill. However, what should have been a day of wedded bliss ended up being a life-or-death situation. After years of relationship limbo caused by Ridge switching his affection from Taylor to Brooke, it seemed like Brooke had moved on and was ready for her happily ever after with Bill Spencer. But Ridge could not let her go through with the wedding, especially when Bill was keeping secrets from his future wife. As with all soap opera weddings, it's not official until someone reveals a life-altering truth or attempts murder. In this case, it was both.
Ridge had proof that Brooke shouldn't marry Bill
Brooke Logan and Bill Spencer arrived in Abu Dubai ready to get married and pledge their love for each other. Unfortunately for Bill, Ridge Forrester had other plans. The fashion designer interrupted the wedding, revealing pictures from when Bill had a one-night stand with jewelry designer Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer). Even though Brooke and Bill were not together when Bill slept with Quinn, it was the act itself that Brooke found repulsive as the two were rivals. Brooke couldn't get past the fact that Bill had an affair with her.
However, Ridge's plan backfired on him, too. Not only was Brooke upset with Bill for sleeping with Quinn, but she was also understandably upset with Ridge for interrupting her wedding. She got over it quickly when Bill failed to explain his way out of this situation, which inadvertently made it worse. Brooke and Ridge escaped together and boarded the helicopter that would have whisked them away to their happy ending. However, the devious Bill — perpetrator of a litany of crimes — had other plans.
Bill's sabotage didn't work long-term
Once Brooke Logan and Ridge Forrester got on the helicopter, they settled in for the ride of a lifetime. In hindsight, leaving the fuming Bill Spencer on the ground was not a sound idea. Bill contacted the pilot and ordered him to get rid of Ridge. The pilot complied and tilted the helicopter, causing Ridge to fall out of the door and into the sea as Brooke watched in horror.
Ridge was presumed dead until he appeared in Los Angeles, alive but with memory loss. He was able to break up Bill and Brooke when he proved that Bill had Ridge thrown out of the helicopter on purpose. However, he didn't return to Brooke's arms.
Struggling with memory loss, Ridge eventually started a relationship with Caroline Spencer II (Linsey Godfrey), who helped him find the inspiration to start designing again. Even though Bill's attempt on Ridge's life didn't work, his spur-of-the-moment decision did keep Brooke and Ridge apart for a while. However, nothing could destroy Ridge and Brooke's relationship for long, not even being thrown from a helicopter, as they keep finding their way back together.