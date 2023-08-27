A Peek Into The Life Of Prince Albert Of Monaco's Son Alexandre Grimaldi

Not all royals spend their lives in the spotlight. Some prefer it that way, others do so at the wishes of their parents (or the monarchy), and for those like Alexandre Grimaldi, it's probably a little bit of both.

The son of Prince Albert of Monaco, Alexandre has been doing his thing away from the limelight practically since birth. It started because his birth caused a bit of a scandal, due to his father being unmarried to his mother at the time of Alexandre's birth. Prince Albert II is head of state (the ruling monarch but not "king," according to Monaco), and in 2003, he had a son with a former flight attendant named Nicole Coste. Their son, Alexandre Grimaldi, was officially acknowledged but is barred from ever becoming HSH (that's His Serene Highness) in the principality.

Prince Albert has always been a part of his son's life, and he wasn't hidden away due to the so-called "illegitimacy" of his birth. Instead, it seems like his parents just provided him with as normal an upbringing as they could. For all their hard work, Alexandre sounds like he's pretty down to Earth.