Who Is Bob Barker's Girlfriend, Nancy Burnet?

Bob Barker, legendary game show host, died at age 99 in August 2023. The Emmy-winning celebrity of "The Price is Right" fame was a daytime TV staple — but what about his longtime girlfriend, activist Nancy Burnet? After his tragic passing, people are clamoring for more info about Barker's life, and Burnet's name is one that crops up again and again.

Though she was involved in a much different line of work than Barker, it was with her that he found love again. He met her two years after his wife of 37 years, Dorothy Jo Gideon, died in 1981. In a 1999 interview with People, he confessed: "I'll never marry again. Dorothy Jo was the love of my life." Though he and Burnet never did tie the knot, they were together for four decades until Barker's death.

Their shared love of animal rights activism is what initially brought Barker and Burnet together. Burnet told People, "I'm very active in my work, and I don't have a great deal of time for a full-time relationship with anyone. When I do have time, Barker is the person I'm interested in spending it with." Though Barker is now among the stars we've sadly lost so far in 2023, Burnet's commitment to continuing his legacy will ensure that his name is remembered.